More than 50 voluntary deaths in Victoria

More than 50 people have died in the first six months of Victoria’s euthanasia scheme and there is no evidence any of them were coerced.

But the state government is appealing to the Commonwealth to scrap a law barring doctors from discussing voluntary dying over the phone, fearing it may put terminally ill people in regional Victoria at a disadvantage.

The state’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board has confirmed 52 deaths under the scheme between June and December last year in a report released on Wednesday.

Nine of those died using medication administered by a practitioner, while 43 administered medication themselves. Medication has been dispensed for 66 people.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says there has been “strong demand” to access the scheme, even with its strict eligibility criteria.

Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board chair and former Supreme Court justice Betty King said some family members of those who chose to die have not agreed with their decision, but supported them nonetheless.

Despite the trauma of watching their loved one die, they largely had positive reflections on the experience.

“The feedback has been predominantly about how peaceful it was,” Ms King told reporters.

Ms King said she had seen no evidence of children or others pressuring their loved one to access the scheme, an issue that concerned some parliamentarians when the legislation was debated in 2017.

“I have not seen – and I have been looking, believe me, I have seen no indication of any type of coercion,” Ms King said.

But the board’s report states they are worried about the impact of a 2005 federal law which makes it a crime, punishable by a fine, for people to incite or counsel someone into suicide using a carriage service.

The law prevents doctors from consulting with people seeking voluntary dying through standard telehealth channels, the board’s report says.

Terminally ill adults need two medical professionals to sign off on their application, and the Victorian government may help pay for doctors or applicants to travel for face-to-face meetings.

But Ms Mikakos says the federal government needs to consider the unintended consequences their legislation could potentially have, particularly now that WA has passed its own assisted dying laws.

“It is time now for them to reconsider their legislation, and we certainly hope that they’ll take this issue very seriously,” she said.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said the Victorian government was told the federal government has no intention of amending its telecommunications laws before the state’s assisted dying laws came into force.

The state insisted they would design their scheme so as not to breach them.

“If the Victorian Government has failed to do that, then it is up to them to redraft their laws, rather than demanding that we change ours,” he said.

A total of 136 people began assessment for the scheme, but not all were able to proceed. There were 19 permit applications withdrawn, in some cases because people had died by other means or due to an administrative error.

A total of 70 people were approved for a permit to die by self-administering medication, while 11 were approved to have the medication administered by a practitioner.