More than 66,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Turkiye.

Turkiye’s COVID-19 case count surpasses 60,000 for the first time in 9 months.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Wednesday, the Turkish Ministry of Health reported more than 66,000 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in nine months.

According to new ministry figures, the country has also administered more than 134.19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat the virus’ spread since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

According to the ministry, at least 57 million people have received the first vaccine, with over 51.7 million having received all three vaccines.

Over 20.3 million people in Turkiye have received third booster shots.

66,467 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths, and 29,316 recoveries were reported by the ministry in the last day.

In the last 24 hours, 417,787 virus tests have been performed.

In a Tweet, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated that the spread of the omicron variant had resulted in an increase in COVID-19 cases, but that this increase was not alarming.