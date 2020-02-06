More than 70 migrants are intercepted by patrols in the English Channel and brought to Dover

A search and rescue operation to intercept ‘more than 70 migrants’ including young children off the coast of Kent has been underway this morning.

HM Coastguard said they were responding to ‘a number of incidents’ in the English Channel, along with Border Force, Kent Police and other agencies.

Three Border Force vessels – Searcher, Speedwell and Alert – have been used in the operation, with the first of the inflatable boats being spotted at around 5.30am.

RNLI lifeboats from Dover and Littlestone and the HM Coastguard helicopter are also involved in the large-scale rescue operation.

Sky News reported that ‘more than 70 migrants’ were intercepted by British and French patrol boats this morning, as temperatures dipped near-freezing.

Border Force officers are said to be dealing with around eight inflatable boats, with the first one detected around 5.30am.

One Border Force cutter is believed to be carrying around 28 people into Dover, and it is thought there could be dozens more.

A boat and clothes have also been seen abandoned on Samphire Hoe Beach, Dover, while a man migrant on crutches was seen with authorities.

Pictures taken in Dover on Thursday morning showed Border Force officials escorting several people as they come into the port, including children.

While others showed men walking with grey blankets draped over their shoulders alongside officials once on land and another man leaning on a crutch.

It comes after nearly 200 migrants risked their lives to try and cross the English Channel in just one week last month.

At least 180 migrants tried to cross from the continent to Britain between January 20 and January 26, according to figures from UK and French authorities.

This is despite repeated warnings about the dangers of making the trip in a small boat.

More crossings over January 25 and 26 brought the total number of migrants picked up by Border Force and brought to the UK in seven days to at least 94.

On Saturday 25 January a Border Force vessel was alerted about 5.30am to a boat entering UK waters which was carrying a group of 26 males and two females who have presented themselves as Pakistani, Afghan, Iraqi, Iranian and Syrian nationals.

The group was taken to Dover in Kent, where they were to be medically assessed, before being interviewed by immigration officials.

The English Channel is the world’s busiest shipping lane, with 500-600 ships passing through the narrow strait every day.

Last August saw a record 86 migrants arrive in one day – during a year in which around 1,900 asylum seekers reach Britain.

On New Year’s Day it was revealed that 1,900 migrants reached UK soil after crossing the Channel during the year.

However more than 2,300 were blocked in the Channel as they tried to get to Britain illegally in 231 small boats laid on by people smugglers.

Natalie Elphicke, MP for Dover and Deal, has today insisted more must be done after the latest crossings – which happened less than a week after Brexit Day.

She said: ‘It is essential that we put a stop to this appalling trafficking trade and protect vulnerable people from making these dangerous crossings.

‘A fresh approach is needed, so wherever boats are picked up in the English Channel they are returned safely and securely to France.

‘We already have territorial agreements for border controls and these should be extended. It’s in France’s interest too – because they don’t want Calais to become a migrant magnet again.

‘Today’s crossings demonstrate why talks on this should progress immediately.’

A Coastguard spokeswoman said today: ‘HM Coastguard is coordinating a search and rescue response to a number of incidents off Kent this morning, working with Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.

‘Border Force vessels Searcher, Speedwell and Alert have been sent, along with RNLI lifeboats from Dover and Littlestone, a fixed wing aircraft and an HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter from Lydd.

‘HM Coastguard is only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.’

Tony Eastaugh, Home Office Director for Crime & Enforcement, said: ‘We are tackling illegal migrant crossings on all fronts with every agency including Border Force, Immigration Enforcement, NCA and policing teams working in tandem with the French and Belgian authorities.

‘We have extra patrols on French beaches, drones, specialist vehicles and detection equipment which has been deployed to stop small boats leaving European shores.

‘And it’s working. Last year one hundred people smugglers were convicted for a total of 320 years.’