More than 75,000 new COVID cases have been reported in Turkiye.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered has surpassed 138.3 million.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Thursday, Turkiye’s Ministry of Health reported 75,564 new COVID-19 cases.

Over the last day, the ministry reported 153 coronavirus-related deaths and 51,675 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 410,116 virus tests have been performed.

According to the most recent figures, the country has administered over 138.32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat infection since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

Over 57.2 million people have received their first vaccination, and over 52.05 million have received all of their vaccinations.

More than 22.77 million people have received booster shots.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the coronavirus has claimed nearly 5.51 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with more than 317.48 million cases reported worldwide.