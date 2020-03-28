More than a thousand have been detained since the beginning of the crisis

Faced with exemplary behavior by the majority of citizens, the State Security Forces and the regional and local police have had to arrest, since the beginning of the crisis, more than a thousand people for not complying with some of the restrictions or for disobeying the agents, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior. Although an upward trend in this type of behavior had been observed in recent days, 129 arrests were made in the last 24 hours, a figure somewhat lower than in recent days.

Likewise, 20,225 sanction proposals were raised through the Citizen Security Law. These complaints now total 123,216 since the state of alarm approved twelve days ago came into effect, after the Council of Ministers on March 14.

By bodies, the National Police has arrested a total of 484 people and proposed 42,278 sanctions and the Civil Guard 151 people and processed 34,332 sanction proposals. The local police as a whole have made 245 arrests – it is striking that 35 of them last Tuesday – and processed 29,887 sanctions.

For its part, the Ertzaintza has done the same with 81 people and also made 2,619 sanction proposals, while the Mossos add another 91 arrests and 13,576 sanctions. Finally, the Navarra Provincial Police have arrested four people and proposed 442 sanctions, and the Canary Islands a single arrest, also on Tuesday, and 82 proposed sanctions.

Uninsured

All in all, yesterday’s most serious event occurred around eleven-thirty in the morning, at kilometer 32 of the A-42, in Casarrubuelos (Madrid). There, a first corporal of the Traffic Civil Guard of the Leganés Detachment was seriously injured after being run over while carrying out a control of those established by the limitation of movement. The agent, 41, suffered a traumatic brain injury and fractured tibia, among other injuries. He entered a cardiorespiratory arrest and was resuscitated firstly by his partner and then attended by Summa 112, who transferred him to the Doce de Octubre Hospital.

Four individuals, natives of Lominchar, who were circulating in a car, were arrested at the scene and they overcame the control. They circulated without vehicle insurance or ITV and are accused of a crime against traffic safety.