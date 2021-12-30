More than half of nurses say they’re thinking about leaving the NHS because they’re burned out.

‘I don’t know how we’re going to have the resilience to last,’ one NHS nurse told me, as Omicron added more patients to an already overburdened workforce.

According to a survey conducted by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), more than half of nurses are considering quitting their jobs due to poor working conditions.

In October, it released the results of its 2021 employment survey, which found that 57% of nurses are considering or actively planning to leave their jobs.

According to the RCN, a registered trade union for nurses, midwives, and nursing support staff, 70% of employees considered leaving because they felt undervalued.

Other reasons included exhaustion (60%) and the inability to provide patients with the level of care they desired (47%)

Emily Huntingford, an intensive care nurse in London, said she used to only have one patient to focus on and care for, but by the beginning of 2021, she had two, three, or four.

“When I left work, I felt guilty because I knew I hadn’t done enough for my patients,” she explained.

“We choose this profession because we want to help people.”

Coming away feeling like you didn’t do enough to care for that patient was extremely difficult.”

During the pandemic, Ms Huntingford has seen “colleagues leaving in droves” because they don’t feel valued, according to her.

“We’re a workforce that has gone above and beyond – we’ve helped roll out the vaccine program, we’ve assisted in intensive care units, we’ve been at the forefront of this pandemic – and then to be so overlooked has been incredibly insulting, and I think we’re all feeling really demoralised.”

“I’ve had coworkers tell me, ‘This isn’t worth it, we’re exhausted.’

That was before Omicron was even on our radar.

“I’m not sure how we’ll be able to keep going.”

Around three-quarters of nurses said they were forced to work while sick and went over their contracted hours at least once a week.

The RCN found that about one-fifth of those polled had not requested their full annual leave entitlement, and 15% had been asked to postpone vacations.

“I’m hearing more and more about how.

