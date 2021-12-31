More than one out of every 100 Spaniards tested positive for COVID-19 in just one week.

Nearly 162,000 daily infections were reported by the Ministry of Health, up 60% from the previous day.

OVIEDO (Spain) –

According to data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, more than one in every 100 Spaniards tested positive for coronavirus in the previous week.

This record-breaking number comes after nearly 162,000 more people tested positive in a single day, breaking the previous high of around 101,000.

In Navarre, the European region with the highest infection rate, one in every 36 people tested positive for the virus in the previous week.

COVID-19 patients now account for 9% of all hospital beds and 19% of intensive care units, putting additional strain on hospitals.

Doctors and experts are becoming increasingly concerned as infections show no signs of slowing down in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We had four COVID-19 patients in our ICU last week with bilateral pneumonia. Today, we have eight in our 12 beds.”

We’ll see how many more people arrive next week and how many beds are left to treat other diseases,” Carlos Velayos, a Madrid-based intensive care physician, tweeted.

The warning comes after a Canary Islands court rejected the government’s proposal to impose curfews during the upcoming holiday season.

Despite the fact that 90% of Spaniards over the age of 12 are vaccinated, this unprecedented wave of infections has emerged.

A further 80% of people over the age of 60 received a booster.

Newly released data, on the other hand, looks at Spain’s situation up until December.

19 shows that people who have been vaccinated are far less likely to become infected, hospitalized, or die from the disease.

Non-vaccinated people aged 60 to 79, for example, were six times more likely to be infected, 15 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 19 times more likely to die.

Non-vaccinated people were twice as likely to catch the virus and nine times more likely to end up in intensive care when they were 12 to 29 years old.