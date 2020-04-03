more than three billion people confined!

The Covid-19 pandemic continued to spread around the world this weekend. Without a proven vaccine or treatment, more than three billion people are confined across the globe, more than four in ten humans.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Spain registered 838 deaths, a new 24-hour death toll for the third day in a row. The figures, however, give hope that the peak of contagion is approaching, according to the authorities. In the meantime, “our fundamental problem is to ensure that the intensive care units do not saturate,” summarized the director of the Center for Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon.

The country, which now has more than 6,500 dead, will tighten its containment rules in force since mid-March, already among the strictest. The government was to approve a two-week halt to all “non-essential” economic activity on Sunday.

In Italy, the most affected country in the world with more than 10,000 deaths since Saturday, the containment seems however to begin to show its first effects with the continuation of the slow slowdown of the contagion. The number of new positive cases increased by 5.6% over 24 hours, against 6.9% on Saturday, 7.4% on Friday and 8.3% on Thursday.

Another positive sign: the number of people hospitalized with symptoms increased only slightly (+710 for a total of 27,386), as did the number of patients in intensive care (+50 for a total of 3,906). “In all emergency departments, there is a reduction” in patient arrivals, according to Giulio Gallera, head of health in Lombardy.

On the other hand, the epidemic is accelerating in the United Kingdom, where the death toll crossed the bar of 1000 deaths on Saturday evening. “We know that things will get worse before they get better,” warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson, himself infected. The kingdom may not resume normal life for six months or more, warned Sunday the deputy head of British health services, Jenny Harries.

Across the Atlantic, the spread of the virus is accelerating sharply: the number of deaths has doubled in the United States since Wednesday, crossing the 2000 mark on Saturday. Among the victims was a baby under the age of one, one of the youngest known victims of Covid-19 who generally spares children.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump’s adviser on the pandemic, spoke on CNN of “millions of possible cases” and a range of 100,000 to 200,000 potential deaths in the United States. However, he called for caution on projections.

Finally, China, the cradle of the epidemic, whose progress it seems to have stemmed on its territory, has closed since Saturday its borders to most foreigners and drastically reduced its international flights to prevent a return of the coronavirus via ‘imported cases ‘.