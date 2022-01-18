More than two million Ugandans are facing job losses.

More than 2 million Ugandans are facing job losses.

Hawkers are prohibited by authorities due to security concerns.

Uganda’s capital, Kampala

Authorities have banned hawkers in the countryside, putting over 2 million Ugandans at risk of losing their sources of income.

Maj. Minister of Security

The government has banned hawkers from moving around villages, according to Jim Muhwezi, because they are a source of insecurity.

He gave local government leaders and representatives orders to stop hawkers from operating anywhere in the country right away.

According to Muhwezi, the government has received information that criminals are masquerading as hawkers or traders in villages across the country, particularly in the Western region.

“This practice of moving through villages selling items should not be permitted because it creates insecurity.”

Those who wish to trade should do so in trading centers, according to Muhwezi, who spoke in January.

11 in a letter to the security chiefs of the district.

However, Simon Kizza Kizito, deputy chairman of the National Hawkers Association, told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday that the move could backfire.

“All over the country, we have over 2 million registered hawkers.”

They’ve all made a living by hawking goods, but now they’re out of work,” Kizito explained.

He believes that insecurity will rise as a result of those who have lost their jobs turning to theft and robbery.

Hawkers, mostly young people, have been walking around villages and towns selling a variety of items such as plastic plates, cups, chairs, clothing, shoes, and food.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, more than 30% of Uganda’s youth are unemployed.