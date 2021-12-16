More tornadoes, 100 mph winds, and wildfires are wreaking havoc in the Midwest after deadly twisters.

More tornadoes, 100 mph winds, and wildfires are wreaking havoc across the Midwest after deadly twisters.

On Wednesday, the first December tornadoes were reportedly recorded in Minnesota, and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Kansas and Nebraska.

By midday Wednesday, nearly 36 million people across the United States were under high wind warnings, with 48,000 people in Iowa losing power.

As a precaution, schools were closed early, and residents were advised to stay at home due to the threat of thunderstorms, not snowstorms.

According to the National Weather Service, at least 13 tornadoes were reported across Nebraska and Iowa.

“Having this many damaging windstorms at one time would be unusual for any time of year,” meteorologist Brian Barjenbruch told the Associated Press.

“However, having this happen in December is extremely unusual.”

The howling winds, according to meteorologists, will be strong enough to increase the risk of wildfires.

Winds of up to 100 mph ripped roofs off houses and tossed trucks onto their sides in Kansas.

According to the Topeka Capital-Journal, over 100,000 people in the state are without power, with restoration taking several days.

Evergy’s senior vice president, Chuck Caisley, said the storms produced golf ball-sized hail, which caused widespread damage.

Quinter residents were forced to flee their homes, while fires broke out in Russell and Ellis counties.

According to the New York Times, an NWS meteorologist in Wichita said the two fires had “merged together” into one big blaze.

“I’ve been out here for over 20 years,” he explained.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management’s Jane Welch warned that the smoke made putting out the fires too dangerous.

The weather, she said, had made things “a little crazy” in the state.

Red dust was whipped up by the winds, obstructing drivers’ visibility.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t,” the Kansas Department of Transportation advised citizens.

“Remain at home.”

“Visibility was extremely low,” said Jaclyn Liberator.

We couldn’t even see it was a flatbed truck, and we couldn’t even see it was pulling the flatbed because we only saw 10 feet of the flatbed, so basically 10 to 20 feet in front of us.”

After poles were knocked down, officials in Ashland were forced to turn off the town’s electricity for a few hours in order to reduce the risk of fire.

In Lamar, Colorado, wind gusts of 107 mph were recorded,…

