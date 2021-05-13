More US states facing gas shortages after pipeline hack

WASHINGTON

More US states were facing gas shortages after a major US pipeline was compromised last week, the gas price website GasBuddy said on Wednesday.

The effects of Friday’s cyberattack continued to ripple across the Southeast, with 65% of gas stations out of fuel in North Carolina, 43% of gas stations in Georgia and South Carolina running dry and 44% in Virginia.

Depletions were also recorded in 16% of Tennessee gas stations, 11% in Maryland and 10% in Washington, D.C., according to GasBuddy.

The website based its data on information crowdsourced from app user data, and cautioned it may not reflect the current situation.

The shortages were prompted by a shutdown in the Colonial Pipeline, which carries about 45% of the East Coast’s gas supply. Operators shut it down last Friday in the wake of a ransomware attack.