More water damage forces a decision on whether or not to repair Williamsport’s City Hall.

More water damage forces a decision on whether or not to repair Williamsport City Hall.

WILLIAMSPORT – The City Council’s decision on whether or not to spend millions of dollars to repair and bring City Hall up to code has gained new urgency.

A coil in the air handler within the heating system above the second-floor ceiling broke early Wednesday, causing additional damage to the downtown building, which was completed in 1891 as a post office.

The pipes burst, releasing extremely hot water that caused significant damage to the first two floors and basement, according to Mayor Derek Slaughter.

At 1:30 a.m., city firefighters arrived, turned off the water, and assisted other employees in diverting and cleaning up the mess.

The mayor’s office had been shut down.

After roof leaks caused significant water damage during thunderstorms in mid-July, all but a few city police officers were relocated.

A council ad hoc committee looked into whether City Hall should be updated and kept or if a new location should be found.

It was suggested that I stay.

With the recent damage, Council President Randall J Allison stated, “we need to make a decision as soon as possible as to a permanent location.”

He stated that he does not want to return to City Hall.

Bonnie Katz, a councilwoman, expressed an emotional desire to return, but she does not want to spend that much money.

She was referring to costs of up to (dollar)20 million to bring the building up to code and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and that was before the recent damage.

A consent agreement between the city and a federal lawsuit requires the city to make the building ADA compliant.

The ramp leading to the front entrance is nearly finished.

If it is decided not to return to City Hall, Katz believes that the offices should be consolidated rather than spread out across several buildings as they are now.

Before the city learned that such a use violated a deed restriction, the police department’s patrol division was moved into the former Peter Herdic Transportation Museum.

The immediate priority for council, according to Allison and she, is to pass the 2022 budget, which is scheduled for Thursday evening.

The municipal government

