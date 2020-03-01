Morgan and Holmes strengthen Cowboys

Related off the field, Michael Morgan and Valentine Holmes’ budding partnership on the field bodes well for a big NRL season for North Queensland.

The pair had their first hit-out together in the Cowboys’ pre-season trial against Melbourne and showed they will be a genuine threat.

While North Queensland didn’t get the win, No.7 Morgan set up a try for fullback Holmes with a deft kick into the in-goal and then the duo combined to put winger Kyle Feldt across the line.

The pair went to the same high school in Townsville before marrying sisters, with their relationship strengthened further when Holmes opted to join the Cowboys after last year’s crack at the NFL.

“I feel really comfortable with him out there,” skipper Morgan told AAP.

“We’ve got a good relationship off the field and I think sometimes that transfers to on the field as well.

“You don’t need to plan too much for things to come off but we’ve been working since December when Val got back so it’s something that hopefully we can keep building on.”

Despite his year out of the game Holmes showed he’d lost none of his touch or pace in the 22-14 defeat.

Morgan said the club hadn’t put too much pressure on their star recruit, who in return had worked hard to get back to peak fitness.

“He was doing all the hand-eye coordination over there in the US – it wasn’t like he wasn’t touching the footy so I don’t think he lost too much.

“He’s certainly worked hard since he’s been back so you can’t think it’s just happened easy for him; it’s a credit to how hard he’s worked.

“But also he’s a real student of the game – he does his review stuff on his own games and from training so it hasn’t just happened.”

The 2015 premiers finished third-last last season with a 9-15 record but Morgan said the addition of ex-Shark Holmes had brought confidence to the team.

“He is an exciting player and you can give him the ball in space and he can create something from that and it’s been a while since we’ve had that in our team.

“He’s a handy pick-up for us and I’m glad to have him.”