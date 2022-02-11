Morgan Freeman appears in a new Turkish Airlines commercial.

Morgan Freeman is the star of a new Turkish Airlines commercial.

The new Turkish Airlines commercial centers on the ancient supercontinent Pangea, with the message ‘We are all connected,’ and will air during the US Superbowl.

ANKARA

Morgan Freeman, who has played such iconic roles as US President Nelson Mandela and Batman’s gadget guru, is back as the public face of Turkish Airlines, the country’s flag carrier.

Turkish Airlines announced on Friday that the Oscar-winning actor will lend his sonorous voice and trusted presence to the company’s latest ad campaign, which will focus on the prehistoric supercontinent of Pangea.

Turkish Airlines said in a statement that it is launching a new global advertising campaign “on the heels of a successful year of increased demand and recovery for the airline industry.”

“Centered around the concept of Pangea – which was a single and connected supercontinent millions of years ago,” it continued, “the campaign stars Morgan Freeman narrating a captivating, inspiring message about reunification and the reconnection of people and their worlds.”

The commercial will premiere online on February 10 and will premiere in February 13 during the American Super Bowl.

10 and will premiere in February.

13 The American Super Bowl is a high-profile advertisement that is traditionally used for maximum impact and exposure.

“As the world prepares for a bright and promising future, the campaign’s concept pays homage to Turkish Airlines’ extensive connectivity as the global carrier that flies to more countries than any other airline, offering a ‘We are all connected’ message,” the airline said.

“As the global airline connecting more people and countries, Turkish Airlines is proud of reconnecting people with their loved ones and fostering this sense of reconnection.”

The leading carrier’s new campaign effectively communicates its goal to “make far feel close” and “bring there to here.”

“We’re glad to share our Pangea campaign with the world during the most watched sporting event on the global calendar,” Turkish Airlines CEO Ahmet Bolat said in a statement.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, the ad will make its television debut.

“As a leading global airline, we hope to inspire travelers to safely explore new destinations or reunite with loved ones.”

