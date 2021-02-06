Mori’s comments on women “erode trust in Olympic Games,” says Japanese paper

TOKYO, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Japanese newspaper Nikkei said that Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori’s remarks about women have eroded trust in the Olympic Games and efforts must be made to regain the lost trust.

Nikkei said in an English commentary, “It makes one wonder if Yoshiro Mori fully understands the significance of his position or the weight of his words.”

The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese Prime Minister, said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee, “Women have a strong sense of rivalry…if one female member raises her hand to speak, everyone will think they need to say something too.”

Mori made an apology in a news conference on Thursday but refused to resign.

Nikkei said, “Fewer than 170 days remain until the games are set to begin. Discussions are ongoing about how to admit athletes and spectators into the country and operate venues, with an eye on the spread of the virus and progress on vaccinations. The world is watching this process with great interest.

“Mori’s ill-considered remarks have undermined trust in the head of the organizing committee at this critical time. It could dampen momentum toward holding the games themselves and hamper international support for this challenging endeavor.

“Every effort must be made to regain this lost trust.”

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, the first female governor of the Japanese capital in history, admitted that the Tokyo Games are facing a serious situation because of Mori’s controversial comments, Kyodo news agency said.

“It is the mission of the metropolitan government and the organizing committee to host a safe and secure games, but now we are facing a serious situation,” she said.

“The IOC has said the matter is closed, but I have heard that games volunteers have resigned and people have made phone calls in protest, so we need to look into that,” she added.

Japanese Olympic Committee chief Yasuhiro Yamashita told reporters that Mori’s comments “violate the Olympic spirit.”

Kaori Yamaguchi, an executive board member of the Japanese Olympic Committee, said the comments could further tarnish the image of the Tokyo Games. Enditem