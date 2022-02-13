Morning Briefing – Anadolu Agency – February 13th, 2022

Daily updates on the world’s new coronavirus pandemic, Turkiye, and other news.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Anadolu Agency is here with an update on the coronavirus pandemic as well as other news from Turkiye and around the world.

Turkiye’s Coronavirus and Other Developments

According to new Health Ministry data, Turkiye reported more than 86,000 new coronavirus cases.

During the previous day, the ministry confirmed 95,065 infections, 253 deaths from the infections, and 85,758 recoveries.

Virus tests were conducted in 458,142 locations across the country.

Turkiye has given out over 143.94 million coronavirus vaccine doses since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021 to combat the virus’s spread.

Turkish and Belarusian foreign ministers spoke over the phone about a variety of topics, including the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine dispute.

According to Turkiye’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Western countries must avoid making statements that could cause panic about the situation in Ukraine.

As tensions rise due to a Russian military build-up, Cavusoglu spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart about the latest developments on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Other global developments

According to media reports, five people died when a fire broke out in a confectionary plant in northwestern Japan.

An Israeli navy officer will be stationed in Bahrain, according to the Gulf state.

Thousands of Yemenis gathered in Taiz, in the country’s southwest, to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the popular uprising that deposed former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

According to a security official, three UN employees were kidnapped in Abyan province in southern Yemen.

The kidnappings were confirmed by the government.

President Kais Saied was urged by the Association of Tunisian Judges to overturn a decree that would dissolve the country’s top judicial watchdog.

In the wake of reports of a possible Russian invasion, British soldiers on a training mission in Ukraine will leave the country this weekend.

One day after the White House warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could occur “at any time,” US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone.

An invasion of Ukraine, Biden warned Putin, would result in “widespread human suffering.”

According to the Kremlin, Putin told Trump that he does not understand why the US president “knowingly gave false information on the invasion of Ukraine.”

Emmanuel Macron, Putin’s French counterpart.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.