Morning Briefing – Anadolu Agency – February

Daily updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkiye, and other news.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Anadolu Agency is here with an update on the coronavirus pandemic as well as other news from Turkiye and around the world.

Turkiye’s Coronavirus and Other Developments

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan.

More than 98,700 new virus cases have been reported in Turkiye.

In the last day, the Ministry of Health reported 98,715 infections, 221 deaths, and 80,402 recoveries.

Turkiye has administered over 142.83 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the virus’s spread since launching an immunization campaign in January last year.

Additional worldwide developments

The death of a 5-year-old boy who was stuck for five days in a well in a village in northern Morocco has been confirmed by Morocco’s Royal Court.

In front of the White House, Uyghur Turks in the United States protested the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Bosnians gathered to mark the 28th anniversary of a massacre that claimed the lives of 68 people and left nearly 150 injured.

President Macky Sall of Senegal has been elected as the new chairperson of the African Union.

The Muqtada al-Sadr bloc, led by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, has announced that it will boycott a parliamentary session to elect a new president of Iraq.

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has named Maj.

(Gen.)

Spain’s Aroldo Lazaro Saenz is the UN Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) Head of Mission and Force Commander.

The coalition government of Montenegro, led by Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic, fell apart on Friday after parliament backed a vote of no confidence.

Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, also known as Queen Elizabeth II, has been on the throne for 70 years.

In France, an investigation has been launched into a mural depicting a woman wearing a hijab and the Magen David, or Star of David.