Morning Briefing – Anadolu Agency – January

In the last 24 hours, Turkiye has recorded 63,967 new cases, 177 related deaths, and 52,016 recoveries.

Since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021, the country has given out over 139 million coronavirus vaccine doses to prevent the spread of infections.

Since an attack last week, Turkiye has neutralized 44 terrorists in anti-terror cross-border operations, according to the national defense minister.

Hulusi Akar, in response to a question from Anadolu Agency about operations launched after three Turkish soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device blast, said: “After the treacherous attack, we launched punitive operations against the detected targets” in the Operation Peace Spring area in northern Syria, adding that “44 terrorists were neutralized.”

Passengers on Turkish Airlines’ domestic flights no longer need to submit negative PCR test results, according to the company.

On Twitter, Bilal Eksi, the national flag carrier’s general manager, said the condition had been lifted “in line with the decision taken by competent authorities.”

– Worldwide developments

Since last July, Ethiopia has prevented the World Health Organization (WHO) from delivering health supplies to Tigray, which has been ravaged by violence.

The UN health agency was responding to Ethiopian accusations leveled against its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who hails from the country’s northwestern region.

The WHO said in a statement to Anadolu Agency that it has repeatedly called for immediate and unhindered access to deliver health supplies to the people of Tigray, where government forces are fighting the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which once ruled Ethiopian politics for 14 months.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor general’s office reported that at least 225 people were killed in unrest in Kazakhstan as a result of protests sparked by a fuel price hike.

According to Russia’s TASS news agency, their bodies were taken to morgues across the country, citing Serik Shalabayev, the prosecutor’s office’s head of criminal prosecution.

According to reports, a gunman is holding four people hostage at a synagogue in the state of Texas.

Congregation is in the midst of a crisis.

