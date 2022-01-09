Morning Briefing – Anadolu Agency – January

Morning Briefing – January – Anadolu Agency

Daily updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkiye, and other news.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Anadolu Agency is here with an update on the coronavirus pandemic and other news from Turkey and around the world.

In Turkiye, there has been a lot of talk about the Coronavirus.

Turkiye reported more than 66,000 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in nine months.

Since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021, the country has administered over 134.19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat the virus’ spread.

Over the last day, the country reported 66,467 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths, and 29,316 recoveries.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the phone.

The diplomats discussed their respective perspectives ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting on Friday and a NATO-Russia Council meeting on January.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced that the first meeting of special representatives from Turkey and Armenia will take place on January 14.

Other global developments

Protests against a fuel price hike erupted across Kazakhstan, prompting the country’s capital city, Nur-Sultan, to declare a state of emergency.

After a wave of mass protests swept the country over rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government’s resignation by presidential decree.

According to South Korea and Japan, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea in the first such test of the new year.

According to the Iraqi Defense Ministry, a rocket attack hit a camp near Baghdad International Airport.

Kazakhstan decided to implement price controls on LPG, gasoline, diesel fuel, and basic food products for 180 days in order to contain rising prices in the country, despite growing mass protests.

Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, said he was released from the hospital two days after being admitted with an intestinal blockage.

As Kashmiris commemorate their annual Right to Self-Determination Day, Pakistan has urged the United Nations to follow through on its promise and hold a plebiscite in the disputed valley.

Over a hundred organizations from across the United Kingdom signed an open letter to the House of Lords in parliament opposing the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill, claiming that it threatens ethnic minorities’ rights.

