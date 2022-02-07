Morning Briefing – February – Anadolu Agency

Morning Briefing – Anadolu Agency – February

Daily updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkiye, and other news.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Anadolu Agency is here with an update on the coronavirus pandemic as well as other news from Turkiye and around the world.

– In Turkiye, there’s been a lot of news about the Coronavirus and other things.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan, who both tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, are said to be suffering from “mild symptoms.”

Over the past day, Turkiye’s Health Ministry confirmed 87,934 coronavirus infections, 201 related deaths, and 76,552 recoveries, with 412,352 virus tests conducted across the country.

Since launching an immunization campaign in January last year, Turkiye has administered over 142.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat the virus’s spread.

Hulusi Akar, the Turkish Defense Minister, revealed on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

– Additional global developments

Under the shadow of a boycott by some Palestinian factions, the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Central Council began its 31st session on Sunday in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Argentina has joined China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which includes over (dollar)23 billion in investment and cooperation agreements, according to the government.

According to local sources, the YPGPKK terror group kidnapped two journalists working for a media outlet close to the Kurdish National Council in Syria on Sunday.

A roadside bomb in southern Iraq targeted a military convoy carrying logistics for the US-led coalition fighting the DaeshISIS terror group, according to a local security official.

At least ten people have died in Madagascar after Tropical Cyclone Batsirai slammed into the country’s eastern coast overnight, according to the country’s disaster management agency.

The African Union postponed a debate on whether Israel’s observer status should be revoked on Sunday to avoid a split, according to the newly elected chairman for 2022 of the pan-African body.

According to the Greek Foreign Ministry, a correspondent for Greece’s state news agency AMNA was found dead in Cairo on Sunday.