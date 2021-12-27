Morning Briefing from Anadolu Agency – December

According to official figures, Turkey has administered over 128.66 million coronavirus vaccine doses since launching a mass immunization campaign in January.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 56.8 million people have received their first dose of vaccination, with 51.4 million receiving the full vaccine.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry has reported 20,138 new cases and 173 deaths from the disease.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey commemorated the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that struck Indonesia’s Aceh region in 2004.

Three YPGPKK terrorists in northern Syria were “neutralized” by Turkish forces.

Around 110 miles off Turkey’s southwestern Mugla province, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Mediterranean Sea.

COVID-19 is being updated all over the world.

According to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, more than 8.96 billion COVID vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

Meanwhile, the number of infections worldwide has surpassed 279.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

The first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed by Palestinian health officials in Gaza.

295 new cases of the omicron COVID variant have been confirmed by Jordanian health authorities.

Additional global events

Burkina Faso has declared two days of mourning after at least 41 members of a government-backed civilian militia were killed in the country’s northern Loroum province by suspected militants.

Six out of ten British voters now believe the country’s exit from the European Union has gone badly or worse than they anticipated.

In the Gaza Strip, Palestinian resistance factions held a joint military drill.

The fourth phase of nationwide local government elections was held in Bangladesh.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a leading anti-apartheid campaigner in South Africa, died at the age of 90.

In the last year, three officers from Israel’s Mossad intelligence service have committed suicide.