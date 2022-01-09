Morning Briefing – January – Anadolu Agency

Morning Briefing – Anadolu Agency – January

Daily updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic around the world, Turkiye, and other news.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Anadolu Agency is here with an update on the coronavirus pandemic as well as other news from Turkiye and around the world.

Turkiye’s Coronavirus and Other Events

According to the country’s Health Ministry, Turkiye has given out more than 132.15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

Over the past day, the ministry confirmed 33,520 new COVID-19 infections, 129 deaths, and 22,161 recoveries.

Turkiye “neutralized” at least six PKK terrorists in northern Syria, continuing its steadfast anti-terrorist campaign.

As part of a health cooperation agreement between Ankara and Hanoi, Turkiye shipped a batch of medical aid to Vietnam, which included ventilators, N95 masks, and PCR test kits, among other things.

Additional worldwide developments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Sunday about regional and international issues, including Moscow’s security guarantees proposals to the US and NATO, as well as the latest developments in the Caucasus, Libya, and Syria.

Sudan’s prime minister resigned on Sunday, citing a political impasse and nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations that prompted security forces to retaliate with violence.

The third floor of South Africa’s National Assembly building in Cape Town was destroyed by a massive fire, which destroyed office space and a gymnasium.

Several Iraqi security officers have been detained in connection with the deaths of 20 civilians in the village of Al-Rashayed in Babel province last week.

Over the last week, Bangladesh has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections and virus-related deaths, raising fears that the omicron variant will spread across the country.

Beginning in January, the UAE will prohibit unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad, according to new protocols issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In response to rocket fire from Gaza, former Israeli Communications Minister Ayoob Kara has called for the assassination of top Hamas leaders.

Suez Canal revenues reached an all-time high of (dollar)6.3 billion in 2021, according to Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority.

Bangladesh’s foreign minister urged the United States to reconsider sanctions against the country’s elite police force and several officers in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.