Moroccan Hicham Laqouahi wins 31st Marrakech Marathon

RABAT, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Moroccan Hicham Laqouahi won the 31st edition of the Marrakech International Marathon on Sunday, official news agency MAP reported.

Laqouahi had run a distance of 42.097 km in two hours six minutes and 32 seconds, breaking the track record which was achieved by Kenyan Stephan Tum (2:06:35) in 2013.

The second spot went to Kenyan Jacob Kendagor (2:07:16), followed by Ethiopian Feleke Wondouser (2:07:32).

In the women’s category, Ethiopian Negeri Hawi Alemu won the title by finishing the race in 2:27:56.

Moroccan Souad Kanbouchia finished second with a time of 2:28:07, followed by Ethiopian Bere Asayech Ayalew with a time of 2:28:20.