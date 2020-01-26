Moroccan killed in indiscriminate shelling in Libyan capital

RABAT, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — A Moroccan national was killed on Saturday evening when an indiscriminate mortar shelling was fired in east of the Libyan capital, Morocco’s Consulate in Tunisia said on Sunday.

The Moroccan national, 42, who lived in Libya, was killed following the firing on Saturday evening of a mortar shelling on the Arada area of Souq Jomaa, the consulate said in a statement.

The statement added that the consulate will continue its contacts with the competent Libyan authorities to get informed about the conclusions of the investigation into the event.

It also said that it will repatriate the body of the victim after the completion of the legal and administrative procedures in force.

The UN-backed Libyan government has accused the rival eastern-based army of the shelling, but the latter has made no comment so far.

The eastern-based army has been leading a military campaign since early April last year to take over Tripoli, home to nearly 2 million people, from the UN-backed government.

The fighting so far has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 120,000 people, according to the World Health Organization.

The two rival parties, which accepted a cease-fire starting from Jan. 12, have been accused each other of breaching truce.