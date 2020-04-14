Moroccans stranded abroad call for help

A Royal Air Maroc plane repatriating Moroccan nationals from Wuhan, China, to Benslimane airport, on February 2, 2020. FADEL SENNA / AFP

Thousands of Moroccans stranded abroad since the suspension of air links to the kingdom are multiplying calls for help, with open letters to the highest authorities in their country and social media campaigns.

Morocco closed its borders in mid-March and suspended all international flights to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. Special flights have made it possible to repatriate the thousands of tourists stranded in Morocco, but Moroccans abroad have not been able to return to their country. According to local press, there are more than 16,000 tourists, students or businessmen in this situation, with large contingents in France, Turkey and Spain. Some are notably stuck in the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, the only land borders of the European Union (EU) with Africa.

“Today we are running out of financial resources and our mental health is deteriorating”, recently wrote Moroccans in a letter to King Mohammed VI “Stranded in France, Spain, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, Thailand and other countries”. “We are no longer able to continue to live with dignity in a country that is not ours. Added to this is the suffering of being separated from our wives, husbands and young children. “, they testify in this open letter.

“Our situation continues to deteriorate”

In a petition addressed to the Moroccan government and signed by more than 25,000 people, others warn of their “Increasingly precarious situation with the increase in restrictions imposed by the pandemic”. “We feel like our homeland has forgotten us or, worse, rejected […] Our situation keeps getting worse day after day in collective indifference “, is it written in this petition.

Moroccan consular services have announced that they have put in place “Support cells” and supported the accommodation costs for some. But no announcement of repatriation has been made, the priority of the Moroccan authorities so far being to limit the risk of contagion, according to information obtained by the AFP from a diplomatic source.

The total number of officially reported cases in Morocco since the onset of the pandemic was 1,763 on Tuesday April 14, with 126 deaths.