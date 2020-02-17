Morocco arrests 2 Danes wanted for drug trafficking

RABAT, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Moroccan police arrested in the northern city of Tangier two Danish nationals wanted in an international arrest warrant for drug and psychotropic pills trafficking, a police statement said Saturday.

The two suspects were arrested on Friday evening in an apartment, along with a third Danish national who was responsible for providing them with financial and logistical resources during their stay in Morocco, according to the statement.

A large sum of money in national currency and cannabis rolls were also seized in the operation.

The suspects, who were residing illegally in Morocco, are wanted by the Danish judicial authorities for their involvement in international drug trafficking cases.

Both were remanded in police custody pending extradition, while the third suspect is under preliminary investigation to determine all criminal acts, the police statement noted.