Morocco confirms 122 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, April 4 (Xinhua) — Moroccan Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday 122 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 883 in the country.

The ministry said a total of 58 deaths from COVID-19 were reported while 65 patients have recovered so far.

The regions with the largest number of cases are Casablanca with 241, and Rabat with 162.

Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in Morocco on March 2, a total of 3,304 tests on suspected cases have been conducted with negative results.

On March 22, the North African country declared a one-month state of medical emergency until April 20.

Morocco has closed all its land and sea borders, and suspended all international passenger flights starting from March 15.