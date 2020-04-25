Morocco confirms 237 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, April 22, (Xinhua) — The Moroccan Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday 237 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,446 in the country.

The ministry said 149 deaths from COVID-19 were reported while 417 patients have recovered in total.

The regions with the largest number of cases are Casablanca with 917, and Marrakech with 742.

On April 18, Morocco extended the state of medical emergency until May 20 in an effort to strengthen preventive measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.