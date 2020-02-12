Morocco dismantles drug trafficking network, seizes 2.4 tonnes of cannabis

RABAT, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — The Moroccan security services dismantled a criminal network of drug trafficking and illegal immigration to Spain while seizing 2.4 tonnes of cannabis.

According to a statement on Friday by the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation, the operation led to the seizure of 2.4 tons of cannabis from a commercial vehicle in the Mghougha neighborhood of Tangier in northern Morocco.

The cannabis were intended for international trafficking by sea, according to the statement.

Six inflatable boats, three engines, six oars, three jerry cans and five air pumps were also seized.

Four suspects were arrested, said the statement.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Enditem