RABAT, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Morocco dominated the African Karate Championships held in Tangier from Feb 7-9, 2020, taking home 37 medals.

The North African country won the title of African karate champion in all categories with 15 gold, 13 silver and 9 bronze.

Egypt ranked 2nd with 39 medals and Algeria third with a total of 20 medals.

Some 400 athletes from 29 African countries took part in the tournament.