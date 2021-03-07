Morocco foils smuggling of 10.3 tonnes of cannabis

RABAT, March 5 (Xinhua) — Moroccan security services have foiled on Friday two smuggling operations of more than 10.3 tonnes of cannabis, the official RIM radio reported.

During the first operation, 3.3 tonnes of cannabis were seized onboard a truck in the coastal city of El Jadida.

The drugs were packed in 100 bags to be transported by sea vessels.

During the second operation off Kenitra coast, Police, Gendarmerie and Navy units operating in the Atlantic seized more than 7 tonnes of cannabis.

The banned substance, packed in 230 bundles, was to be delivered from a fishing vessel to a go-fast boat, before the smugglers got rid of it into the sea.

The cannabis were recovered, and seven people arrested, the report added.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Enditem