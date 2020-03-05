Morocco football matches to be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19

RABAT, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Moroccan Football Federation announced on Wednesday that all football matches of all competitions and categories will be played behind closed doors, as fear of a spread of COVID-19 in the North African country.

The decision was taken in coordination with the competent authorities, and is aimed at ensuring the safety of players, coaches and fans, the federation said in a statement.

The federation calls on the national professional football League, the national amateur football League, the national diversified football League and the national women’s football League to comply with this decision, the statement added.

Morocco on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 infection.

The case was confirmed after the tests for coronavirus infection at the Institut Pasteur-Maroc in Casablanca were positive in a Moroccan national residing in Italy.