Morocco has confirmed the first case of the omicron variant.

The first case of the coronavirus omicron variant in Morocco was confirmed on Wednesday by Moroccan health authorities.

A Moroccan woman in Casablanca was infected with the variant, according to a statement from the Health Ministry, who added that the infected patient was in stable condition.

There have been 951,763 virus infections in Morocco, with 14,798 deaths.

The new variant, which the WHO has designated as a “variant of concern,” has been detected in 77 countries so far, according to the WHO.

Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.