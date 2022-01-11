637 detainees in Morocco have received royal pardons.

637 detainees have been granted royal pardon in Morocco.

MORGANES, RABAT

King Mohammed VI has pardoned 637 detainees, according to Morocco’s justice ministry.

On January 11, 1944, the Moroccan national movement delivered a manifesto to the French colonialists demanding complete independence, national reunification, and territorial integrity.

This article was aided by Ibrahim Mukhtar.