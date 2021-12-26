Morocco has imposed a new travel ban on British tourists as the number of cases of omicron covid has increased.

Morocco has imposed a new travel ban on British tourists due to an increase in cases of omicron covid.

Morocco has extended its ban on British tourists entering the country as the number of omicron cases in the UK continues to rise.

Due to the worsening situation, the popular winter sun-seeking destination banned flights to and from the UK in October, and has now decided to keep the restrictions in place until the end of January.

The suspension of all passenger flights to and from Morocco has been extended until January 31, 2022, according to Morocco’s National Office of Airports (ONDA), according to The Sun.

As a result, budget airline Ryanair has canceled all flights to and from the country until February 1, and thousands of UK tourists have been advised to reschedule any vacations planned there.

“The Moroccan Government has announced the suspension of direct flights between Morocco and the UK (and Germany and the Netherlands) for an unspecified period, with effect from midnight on October 20,” according to the latest Foreign Office update.

“Travelers affected by flight cancellations should contact their airline or tour operator for information on alternate routes through third countries (for example, France and Spain), where flights are operating normally.”