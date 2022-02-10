Morocco is the EU’s first African trading partner, according to the EU Commission President.

According to the EU Commission President, Morocco is the EU’s first African trade partner.

Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes the mutual enrichment of the EU and Moroccan cultures, which have long influenced each other.

Von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s desire to deepen its “strategic, close, and solid” partnership with Morocco at a press conference in Rabat with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, according to the Moroccan News Agency (MAP).

It was her first trip to the kingdom as the president of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen also emphasized the contributions of Europeans in Morocco and Moroccans in Europe to the mutual enrichment of cultures that have been influenced for centuries.

She noted that her meeting with the president provided an opportunity to discuss the global challenges that Morocco and Europe face, and that in order to meet these challenges, both sides must work together within the framework of their partnership to find solutions.