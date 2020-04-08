Morocco makes face masks compulsory as COVID-19 cases soar to 1,141

RABAT, April 7 (Xinhua) — Morocco on Tuesday made the wearing of face masks outside home compulsory.

The authorities announced the decision on Monday night as COVID-19 cases soared in the North African country to 1,141.

Any offender will be prosecuted and liable to legal penalties, ranging from one to three months of prison sentence and a fine between 30 and 130 U.S. dollars, said a joint statement of the ministries of interior, health and finance.

Morocco has enforced a nationwide lockdown for one month until April 20, restricted movements, and suspended private and public means of transport between cities.

Citizens could only leave their homes if they are provided with a special authorization from local authorities.

Several local textile factories will produce 2.5 million masks a day.

In order to ensure the availability of masks, authorities started distributing millions of face masks at shops and markets with subsidized prices.

The country has so far reported 1,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 83 deaths and 88 recoveries.