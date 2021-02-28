Morocco, Mali discuss military cooperation

RABAT, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — Morocco and Mali discussed here on Friday ways to foster military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, said a statement by an official of the Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR).

Inspector General of FAR Abdelfattah Louarak and Mali’s Vice President Assimi Goita discussed the opportunities of bilateral military cooperation and how to encourage and broaden its prospects in various fields, the statement added.

Goita, who is on a working visit to Morocco along with a large military delegation, will visit Mohammed V Military Hospital in capital Rabat and the Royal Institute for Higher Military Education in northwestern city of Kenitra, it said.

The vice president held Thursday talks with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita on supporting the political transition in Mali. Enditem