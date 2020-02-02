Morocco, Mauritania hold first joint military commission meeting in Rabat

RABAT, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The first meeting of Morocco-Mauritania Joint Military Commission was held on Wednesday in Morocco’s capital Rabat, official news agency MAP reported.

The meeting was chaired by Abdelfattah Louarak, inspector general of Moroccan armed forces, and Mohamed Sheikh Mohamed Lamine Elemine, chief of general staff of the Mauritanian armed forces, MAP quoted a statement by Moroccan armed forces as saying.

The meeting focused on the assessment of bilateral cooperation in 2019 and the activities scheduled for 2020, as well we ways to improve several areas of interest in terms of military cooperation.

The military officials of the two countries exchanged views on the security challenges facing the region, while highlighting the important role played by the two countries in promoting stability and security.