Morocco receives 100 mln USD loan for transport infrastructure

RABAT, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Thursday granted Morocco 100 million U.S. dollars for building transport infrastructure, including two tramway lines in Casablanca, Morocco’s economic hub.

The loan will contribute to the construction of the third and fourth tramway lines in Casablanca as well as building rural roads in the region of Casablanca-Settat, according to a statement by the region’s administration.

The loan agreement was signed by the president of the Casablanca-Settat region Mustapha Bakkoury and IFC Vice President for the Middle East and Africa region Sergio Pimonta.

Earlier this month the World Bank had offered Morocco a loan of 275 million U.S. dollars to support the country’s disaster management. Enditem