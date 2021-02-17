Morocco receives 2nd batch of COVID-19 vaccine from China

RABAT, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Morocco received on Tuesday the second batch of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry of health said.

The batch of 500,000 doses arrived from China at the Casablanca Mohammed V Airport early in the day, and will be dispatched to vaccination centers across the North African country, according to the ministry.

Morocco launched the nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine.

As of Monday, 1,707,091 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Morocco. Enditem