Morocco registers 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

RABAT, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Morocco on Sunday reported 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 52,349.

The death toll rose by 30 to 888, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health at a press briefing.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Morocco increased to 36,343 after 1,303 more were added.

Meanwhile, more than 180 patients are in intensive care units.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic. Enditem