Morocco registers 473 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths

RABAT, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Morocco announced on Monday 473 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the North African country since March 2 to 460,144.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Morocco increased to 435,686 after 761 more were added, while the death toll rose by 35 to 7,977, the ministry of health said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 930 patients are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 percent while the recovery rate is 94.7 percent. Enditem