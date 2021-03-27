Morocco registers 514 new COVID-19 cases, 493,867 in total

RABAT, March 26 (Xinhua) — Morocco announced on Friday 514 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the North African country to 493,867.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 481,597 after 523 more were added.

The death toll rose to 8,793 with five new fatalities reported during the last 24 hours, while 426 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 97.5 percent.

Meanwhile, 4,293,544 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against COVID-19 in the country, and 3,231,742 people have received the second dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines. Enditem