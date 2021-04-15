Morocco registers 703 new COVID-19 cases, 503,664 in total

RABAT, April 14 (Xinhua) — A total of 703 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Morocco on Wednesday, taking the national tally of infections to 503,664, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

In the past 24 hours, 5 people have died from the disease, taking the toll to 8920 in the country, while 447 people are in intensive care units.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 489,928 after 640 more were added.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 97.3 percent.

Meanwhile, 4,529,399 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against COVID-19 in the country, and 4,166,701 people have received the second dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines. Enditem