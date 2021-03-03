Morocco reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 483,766 in total

RABAT, March 1 (Xinhua) — Morocco announced on Monday 112 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the North African country to 483,766.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 469,345 after 299 more were added.

The death toll rose to 8,637 with 14 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 394 people are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, 3,568,670 people have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19 in the country.

Morocco launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines. Enditem