Morocco reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, 1,120 in total

RABAT, April 6 (Xinhua) — A total of 140 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Morocco on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,120, said the Ministry of Health.

A total of 80 deaths from COVID-19 were reported while 81 patients have recovered, said the ministry.

Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in Morocco on March 2, a total of 3,940 tests on suspected cases have been conducted with negative results.

Construction began on Sunday on a field hospital in Casablanca, Morocco’s economic hub, to help deal with the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The temporary health facility will have a capacity of some 700 beds on an area of 2,000 square meters and should be completed in two weeks.

On March 22, the North African country declared a one-month state of medical emergency until April 20.

Morocco has closed all its land and sea borders, and suspended all international passenger flights starting from March 15.