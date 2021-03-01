Morocco reports 244 new COVID-19 cases, 483,654 in total

RABAT, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Morocco registered 244 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally in the North African country to 483,654, the health ministry said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco rose to 469,046 after 239 new ones were added.

The death toll hit 8,623 with eight new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 429 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 97 percent. Enditem