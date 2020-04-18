Morocco reports 281 new coronavirus cases, 2,564 in total

RABAT, April 17 (Xinhua) — The Moroccan health ministry on Friday announced 281 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number in the country to 2,564.

Meanwhile, 135 have died from the novel coronavirus while 281 have recovered after 32 were added, said Mohamed El Youbi, director of epidemiology at the ministry, at his daily briefing.

It is worth noting that Friday’s confirmed cases are the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic in the North African country on March 2.

Casablanca has remained the worst-hit region with 27.4 percent of the total cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi with 26.6 percent, Fez-Meknes with 14.4 percent and Rabat with 10 percent.

On March 22, Morocco declared a one-month state of medical emergency until April 20 to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Enditem