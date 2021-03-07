Morocco reports 420 new COVID-19 cases, 485,567 in total

RABAT, March 5 (Xinhua) — Morocco registered 420 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the North African country to 485,567, the health ministry said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 471,410 after 477 new ones were added.

The death toll rose to 8,673 with four new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 366 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 97.1 percent.

Meanwhile, 3,877,687 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against COVID-19 in the country, and 499,942 people have received the second dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines. Enditem